Landlord dies in Lagos building collapse

A man simply identified as Pastor Daniel Obasi died when a two-storey building collapsed in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Tuesday.

The deceased, who is the landlord, was trapped when the building which was under construction and located at 77, Tapa Road, Oke-Ijo in Isawo area of Ikorodu came down at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man’s corpse was later recovered from the rubbles by emergency responders and handed over to police officers from Isawo Division.

The Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lagos, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said the agency would investigate the actual cause of the incident.

