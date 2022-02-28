Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, welcomes first child with new wife

Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has announced the arrival of his first child with his new partner, Oluwabusola Gentry.

Mr Gentry and Oluwabusola tied the knot in September 2021.

Read also: Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, confirms paternity of their son

The businessman took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 28, 2022, where he shared a photo of his wife, Oluwabusola and their baby.

“Thank you Lord for the gift of marriage. I’m very happy it is a baby girl thank God,” he captioned the photo.

Lanre Gentry’s estranged wife, actress Mercy Aigbe, has since announced her union with businessman Kazim Adeoti.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now