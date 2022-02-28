Connect with us

Entertainment

Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, welcomes first child with new wife

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has announced the arrival of his first child with his new partner, Oluwabusola Gentry.

Mr Gentry and Oluwabusola tied the knot in September 2021.

Read also: Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, confirms paternity of their son

The businessman took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 28, 2022, where he shared a photo of his wife, Oluwabusola and their baby.

“Thank you Lord for the gift of marriage. I’m very happy it is a baby girl thank God,” he captioned the photo.

Lanre Gentry’s estranged wife, actress Mercy Aigbe, has since announced her union with businessman Kazim Adeoti.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 × three =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...