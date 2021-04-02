Larissa London, Davido's alleged baby mama celebrates son's first birthday | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Larissa London, Davido’s alleged baby mama celebrates son’s first birthday
British model, Larissa London has continued to insinuate that her son, Dawson belongs to Nigerian recording artiste, Davido.
One year ago, the British model and youtuber welcomed her son, Dawson.
On the first birthday of her son, Davido’s song could be heard playing in the background. It has been speculated that the young lad belongs to David Adeleke better known as Davido.
It was speculated that Larissa has been in Davido’s life since 2017; however, she has preferred to remain in the background since Davido openly disclosed his relationship with Chioma Rowland in 2018.
The singer went on to engage Chioma in 2019 before they welcomed their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke together.
Read also: Davido claims he was paid $15k per day during ‘Coming 2 America’ production
Ripples gathered that Davido has reportedly denied the baby and has since blocked Larissa across various platforms, so she has no access to him.
On Thursday, April 1, Larissa published a video on Instagram celebrating her son, Dawson. Davido’s song, ‘Jowo’ served as the theme of the video.
Watch the video below.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNIVe49lAGd/?igshid=goq0hfay2xgc
The Afrobeats singer, Davido has three children; Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi, from three different women.
He welcomed his first daughter with Sophia Momodu in 2015.
Hailey was born in 2017 by his second baby mama, Amanda.
The award-winning singer welcomed his first son, Ifeanyi in 2019 with fiance, Chioma Avril Rowland.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...