Larissa London, Davido's alleged baby mama celebrates son's first birthday | Ripples Nigeria

British model, Larissa London has continued to insinuate that her son, Dawson belongs to Nigerian recording artiste, Davido.

One year ago, the British model and youtuber welcomed her son, Dawson.

On the first birthday of her son, Davido’s song could be heard playing in the background. It has been speculated that the young lad belongs to David Adeleke better known as Davido.

It was speculated that Larissa has been in Davido’s life since 2017; however, she has preferred to remain in the background since Davido openly disclosed his relationship with Chioma Rowland in 2018.

The singer went on to engage Chioma in 2019 before they welcomed their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke together.

Ripples gathered that Davido has reportedly denied the baby and has since blocked Larissa across various platforms, so she has no access to him.

On Thursday, April 1, Larissa published a video on Instagram celebrating her son, Dawson. Davido’s song, ‘Jowo’ served as the theme of the video.

The Afrobeats singer, Davido has three children; Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi, from three different women.

He welcomed his first daughter with Sophia Momodu in 2015.

Hailey was born in 2017 by his second baby mama, Amanda.

The award-winning singer welcomed his first son, Ifeanyi in 2019 with fiance, Chioma Avril Rowland.

