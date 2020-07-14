LASEMA blames illicit oil storage for Lagos fire

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said on Tuesday the fire outbreak at Kudirat Abiola Way in the Oregun area of the state was caused by illegal storage of diesel.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated this after the agency’s response team had put out the fire.

According to him, the agency received distress calls about a fire outbreak at a facility in the area at about 11:00 a.m.

He said the fire was extinguished by the combined response team of Lagos State Fire Service, Anti- Vandal unit of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The LASEMA chief said: “Investigation revealed that illicit storage and handling of diesel in an open fence led to the outbreak.

“It was also confirmed that this premise has been used for this business for some years.

“The post- disaster assessment revealed that there were seven plastic storage containers, 25 drums, three storage tankers, one articulated tanker, and six buses used for the illicit storage and transportation of diesel.

“The premises had been sealed and handed over to NSCDC for further investigation.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said the situation had since been brought under control.

