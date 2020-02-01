LASEMA boss, ex-lover tell different tales in fight over Lagos building

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Director-General, Oke-Osanyintolu legal battle with his ex-lover, Ms Olaide Ibraheem, who he claimed promised to show him the “power of a woman” continued at the Igbosere High Court on Friday.

Oke-Osanyintolu and his ex-lover are battling the ownership of a property located at No.1 Baba Yusuf Close, Alausa, Lagos.

The ex-lover, Ms Ibraheem, who is the Director, Admin and Human Resources in the Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement, was first arraigned before the court on May 22, 2017 on three-count charge of forgery, forcible entry and criminal damage of the property, which Oke-Osanyintolu said belonged to him.

As the trial commenced, the LASEMA boss’ brought his personal assistant and a signature expert to testify before the court.

Ibraheem, in her defense called up six witnesses, including a property surveyor and a police officer.

LASEMA boss is claiming that he paid for the asset by installment through his personal assistant Luqman Salami.

He said that he started making the payment after Ms Ibraheem helped him to negotiate for the purchase of the property from the former owner, Baba Yusuf, who has since left Lagos State for Kano State.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that few days after the final installment and Deed of Assignment was signed, that Ibraheem took over the property allegedly using hoodlums.

He added that when he reported the matter to the relevant authorities; his ex-lover, Ms Ibrahim vowed she was going to show him the “power of a woman”.

But, the ex-lover, in her statement insisted that the property was hers and that Oke-Osanyintolu only accompanied her to visit Baba Musa, the former owner of the property.

She said she had to meet the former property owner with Oke-Osanyintolu because he said he was not going to sell his property to a woman unless she came with her spouse.

Ms Ibrahim went further to claim she signed the Deed of Assignment alongside the owner of the property, his son and Oke-Osanyintolu while Salami, Oke-Osanyintolu personal assistant was a witness.

She said it was not true that she took over the property illegally and accused Oke-Osanyintolu of procuring another Deed of Assignment for the property and trying to register it with the Lagos State Ministry of Land after their relationship ended.

After listening to the submission of the Defence Counsel, Mr Adeoye Asaolu and Mr Akin George, the lead state prosecutor, Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye, the presiding judge fixed February 7 for the adoption of the final written addresses.

