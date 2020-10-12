Latest Metro

LASEMA confirms death toll in Lagos collapsed building now eight

October 12, 2020
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has confirmed that the death toll in the building that collapsed in Obalende area of Lagos State on Sunday has increased to eight.

According to LASEMA officials, one more body was recovered by emergency responders.

Spokesman for the agency, Nosa Okunbor, while giving an update on Monday morning, also stated that 20 people were rescued.

“10 seriously injured and taken to Lagos Island General Hospital, 10 mildly injured and treated at the scene. Eight fatalities.”

The building, a three-storey, under construction in the Obalende area of the state, collapsed on Sunday at about 5.40 pm.

