Metro
LASEMA confirms nine deaths as container lands on bus in Lagos (PHOTOS)
No fewer than nine passengers died as a large container fell on a bus around Ojuelegbe bridge in Lagos.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday.
The spokesman of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident in a situation report on Sunday, said only one adult woman was rescued alive.
Oke-Osanyintolu added the survivor had been taken to trauma centre for proper medical attention.
The statement read: “Upon arrival at the scene, a truck conveying a 20ft container was found to have landed on top of a commercial bus.
Read also:LASEMA blames Lagos auto crash on driver’s ‘carelessness’
“Further investigations revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.
“After suspending the container load with the aid of the Agency’s forklift and cutting off the top of the bus with light rescue equipment, a single adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre.
“Final casualty count is 9 fatalities comprising 4 adult males, 3 adult females, 1 boy child and 1 girl child and 1 adult female rescued alive.
“The Agency’s heavy duty Goliath and teams from Onipan and Cappa are on ground. The Agency’s Ambulance, LASG FIRE, FED FIRE, LASTMA and Nigeria Police have been working on this situation which is now concluded.
“Further investigation to be carried out by the Nigeria Police on the removal of the barriers on the bridge aimed at preventing trucks from ascending.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...