LASEMA confirms nine deaths as container lands on bus in Lagos (PHOTOS)

No fewer than nine passengers died as a large container fell on a bus around Ojuelegbe bridge in Lagos.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday.

The spokesman of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident in a situation report on Sunday, said only one adult woman was rescued alive.

Oke-Osanyintolu added the survivor had been taken to trauma centre for proper medical attention.

The statement read: “Upon arrival at the scene, a truck conveying a 20ft container was found to have landed on top of a commercial bus.

“Further investigations revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

“After suspending the container load with the aid of the Agency’s forklift and cutting off the top of the bus with light rescue equipment, a single adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre.

“Final casualty count is 9 fatalities comprising 4 adult males, 3 adult females, 1 boy child and 1 girl child and 1 adult female rescued alive.

“The Agency’s heavy duty Goliath and teams from Onipan and Cappa are on ground. The Agency’s Ambulance, LASG FIRE, FED FIRE, LASTMA and Nigeria Police have been working on this situation which is now concluded.

“Further investigation to be carried out by the Nigeria Police on the removal of the barriers on the bridge aimed at preventing trucks from ascending.”

