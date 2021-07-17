LASEMA recovers five vehicles in Lagos multiple accidents

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Saturday recovered five vehicles involved in multiple accidents in the Maryland area of the state.

The agency’s Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement that the accident occurred when an oil tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crashed into two containerised trucks in the area.

He said: “The oil tanker, with an unknown registration number, eventually crushed two other vehicles when its brake system developed mechanical failure on motion.

“Upon arrival, it was observed that there was an accident involving three trucks and two vehicles.

“The crushed vehicles are Toyota Sienna with registration number, APP635 AY and Toyota Camry with registration number, KSF 543 GX, at the said location.

“Further investigation revealed that the accident occurred as a result of a mechanical fault developed by the oil tanker.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said no life was lost in the accident.

He added: “However, the agency’s heavy-duty equipment super metro and crane were dispatched for the swift recovery of the trucks.

“This was aimed at averting secondary incidents as the accident caused heavy gridlock on the axis.

“The recovery operation was conducted with the agency’s response teams alongside Nigeria Police and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

“All vehicles involved in the incident have been removed.”

