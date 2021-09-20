Connect with us

LASEMA rescues four as container laden truck falls on car

Published

49 mins ago

on

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Sunday, rescued four people trapped in a grey Toyota Camry with registration number KRD-822FX, after a 40ft containerized truck fell sideways and compressed the vehicle.

In a statement on Monday by the LASEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor, the agency said the incident occurred at the Abalti barracks area inward Stadium at Ojuelegba when the containerized truck developed a mechanical error.

According to the statement, the agency promptly responded to the accident and eventually rescued the four trapped adults, among which were two males and two females.

Commenting on the incident, Director General/CEO LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said, “The four people trapped inside the car have all been successfully recovered from inside the car alive and are presently being given Pre-Hospital care inside the ambulance,

READ ALSO: LASEMA recovers five vehicles in Lagos multiple accidents

“The accidented containerized truck has been successfully recovered off the road with the aid of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment Forklift and placed on a lay-by, thereby restoring normalcy on the road while the car was towed to Area C police station with the light tow truck.

“The four rescued victims were also moved to Marina general hospital for further treatment. The operation concluded and LRT is heading back to base.

“The agency’s men were at the incident scene alongside LASTMA, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police Force and FRSC in an operation coordinated by the Director of Operations.”

