Metro
LASEMA rescues four as container laden truck falls on car
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Sunday, rescued four people trapped in a grey Toyota Camry with registration number KRD-822FX, after a 40ft containerized truck fell sideways and compressed the vehicle.
In a statement on Monday by the LASEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor, the agency said the incident occurred at the Abalti barracks area inward Stadium at Ojuelegba when the containerized truck developed a mechanical error.
According to the statement, the agency promptly responded to the accident and eventually rescued the four trapped adults, among which were two males and two females.
Commenting on the incident, Director General/CEO LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said, “The four people trapped inside the car have all been successfully recovered from inside the car alive and are presently being given Pre-Hospital care inside the ambulance,
READ ALSO: LASEMA recovers five vehicles in Lagos multiple accidents
“The accidented containerized truck has been successfully recovered off the road with the aid of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment Forklift and placed on a lay-by, thereby restoring normalcy on the road while the car was towed to Area C police station with the light tow truck.
“The four rescued victims were also moved to Marina general hospital for further treatment. The operation concluded and LRT is heading back to base.
“The agency’s men were at the incident scene alongside LASTMA, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police Force and FRSC in an operation coordinated by the Director of Operations.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...