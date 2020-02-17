LASEMA resumes search for man who jumped into Lagos lagoon Tuesday

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it would on Tuesday resume the search for Daibo Davies, the man who plunged into the Lagoon at the weekend.

Davies, a resident of Sosanya Street, Gbagada had jumped into the Lagoon after he tricked the driver of a Uber car that took him from Mercy Hospital in Gbagada to stop for him in the middle of the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island.

A combined team of LASEMA, Marine Police and local divers launched a rescue operation for the victim while the cab driver, Idowu Badmos, was taken to the Adekunle Police Station with his car.

The Head of Public Affairs, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, in a statement on Sunday, noted that the rescue was suspended due to the undercurrents of the water and exhaustion, adding that the agency would resume the search on Tuesday.

He, however, said the hope of rescuing the victim alive had dimmed.

The LASEMA spokesman said: “Reasons attributed for the suspension of the search include the very strong and fast undercurrents of the lagoon’s water, which according to divers, have not assisted in the rescue efforts, and exhaustion due to the long, strenuous and tiring search for the victim.”

According to him, the need for swift retrieval of the victim alive necessitated the inclusion of local divers in the operation.

