LASSA FEVER: Adamawa confirms 4 suspected cases, patient escapes from OAUTH

The Adamawa State Government said on Monday it has discovered four suspected cases of Lassa fever in the state.

The Director of Public Health in the state, Dr. Bwalki Dilli, who disclosed this in Yola, said the patients were admitted at the state treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in the state capital.

He said: “Their samples had been taken and referred to the laboratory in Abuja, for diagnosis.

“When the final result is out, we would inform the general public about the situation.”

Meanwhile, there was panic in Osun State on Monday when one of the patients undergoing treatment for Lassa fever absconded from the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife.

Reports say the patient escaped from where she was being treated along with another patient with a similar case.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Lassa Fever

The development was confirmed by hospital personnel, Omoniyi Ayooluwa in a message she circulated on social media, cautioning workers to avoid exposure to the disease and stay safe.

Join the conversation

Opinions