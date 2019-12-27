LASSA FEVER: Gov Umahi closes hospitals, transfers staff, patients

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Friday directed the immediate closure of a hospital where patients suffering from the deadly lasso fever disease were being diagnosed and treated,

This followed the suspected outbreak of Lassa fever in Igbeagu community in Izzi local government area of the state.

He further directed that all Staff of the hospital including patients purported to be victims of the disease are moved to the South East Virology Center in Abakaliki.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Francis Nweze, who stated that the governor also “directed that all the family members and close relatives of the above be quarantined at the South East Virology Center, Abakaliki for comprehensive medical examination.

“Following the suspected outbreak of Lassa Fever at St. Vincent Hospital, Igbeagu, Izzi LGA, Ebonyi State, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has directed the closure of the hospital with immediate effect and all the patients and staff of the said hospital are to submit themselves to the virology center at Abakaliki for comprehensive medical examination. ”

“Furthermore, the Governor directed that all the family members and close relatives of the above be quarantined at the South East Virology Center, Abakaliki for comprehensive medical examination.”

“Also, Governor Umahi has directed that the Ministry of Health under the watch of the Commissioner for Health in conjunction with the Staff of Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki to immediately address all issues relating to the lassa fever outbreak including comprehensive examination of all suspects and clean up of St. Vincent Hospital. ”

“Place precautionary Announcement in all media houses in the state on preventive measures of Lassa Fever. ”

“The Governor expects that reports of the progress of the actions of the above directives get to him every two hours.”

At the time of this report, no death has been reported resulting from the suspected outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state.

