Lassa fever killed 189 Nigerians in 2022 – NCDC

At least 189 people died from Lassa fever in Nigeria in 2022, the country’s centre for disease control has revealed.

In its Lassa fever situation report for week 52 – December 26 to January 1, 2023 – made available to journalists on Saturday, the NCDC noted that the figure represented a fatality rate of 17.7 percent for the year.

However, this was lower than the 20 percent fatality rate recorded by the country in 2021.

It added that the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,067 across 112 local government areas and 27 states last year.

The report read: “In week 52, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 17 in week 51, 2022, to 12 cases. These were reported from Edo, Ebonyi and Benue States.

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 52, 2022, 189 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 17.7 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (20.0 percent).

“In total for 2022, 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 112 Local Government Areas.

“Seventy-two percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo and Bauchi) while 23 percent were reported from 24 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 72 per cent of confirmed cases, Ondo State reported 33 percent, Edo 25 per cent, and Bauchi 14 percent.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

“The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

“No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 52.”

