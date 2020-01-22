Lassa Fever kills 16 people, 2 doctors in Ondo

Sixteen people in Ondo state have been confirmed dead as a result of Lassa fever outbreak.

Confirming the incident, the State Chief Epidemiologist, Dr Steven Fagbemi disclosed on Tuesday at the Government House in Akure, the state capital.

Dr Fagbemi made the disclosure while briefing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as well as the local government chairmen from Ondo North and Central senatorial districts of the state.

He also revealed that 84 cases have been reported so far in the state since January 1, 2020.

He added that 47 patients on admission were responding to treatment, while 21 others had already been treated and discharged.

Also, the Director of Public Health and Disease Control in the Kano State Ministry of Health, Dr Imam Bello, said on Tuesday that the disease had killed two medical doctors and a pregnant patient at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

Nigeria has been battling with Lassa fever outbreak across the country over the years, with several awareness campaigns, medical outreach and hygiene education.

As part of this drive, It could be recalled that Governor Akeredolu advised the local government chairmen in the state to deploy cleaners to markets and public places to prevent the outbreak of diseases.

He also called on residents to maintain a high level of hygiene to curtail further spread of the Lassa virus in the state.

The outbreak is said to have affected Owo, Akoko South-West, Akure South, and Ondo West Local Government Areas of the state.

In Kano, some patients were said to have been placed under the Intensive Care Unit of the teaching hospital.

It was learnt that a House Officer in the hospital, Ummu Kulthum, died on Friday, while an anesthetist consultant, Habeeb Musa, died on Monday.

The third victim, a pregnant woman, died due to suspected complications from Lassa fever.

In a statement, the Kano State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association, said samples had been taken to the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control in Lagos for analysis.

Also, it was reported that the late pregnant woman from Bauchi State, suspected to be the carrier, had a caesarean section 20 days ago at the teaching hospital.

While speaking to journalists in Kano, Bello said Kulthum died after she assisted in the caesarean section carried out on the late woman.

