Lassa fever kills 19 in Bauchi

The Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Rilwanu Mohammed, says 19 people have died of Lassa fever disease in Toro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of the state.

Mohammed made this disclosure while giving a situation update of Lassa and yellow fever in the state on Wednesday.

According to Mohammed, the state had confirmed no fewer than 22 positive cases of yellow fever in Ganjuwa local government area after 63 samples were tested.

He said the state is in receipt of four million doses of yellow fever vaccine from the federal government and the commencement of the vaccination against yellow fever will take effect from January 2021.

Read also: Bauchi govt says Lassa fever more deadly than COVID-19, announces 41 deaths

Mohammed added that the target population for the vaccination are those of ages one to 44 who are thought to be the most vulnerable.

He further said that the vaccination will be conducted in 19 local government areas in the state with the exception of Alkaleri which had its immunisation in 2019 following an outbreak in the area.

He lamented that many residents of Bauchi are refusing to be vaccinated despite the enlightenment programmes embarked upon by his agency.

Mohammed however, said measures are being put in place to ensure that the outbreak of Lassa and yellow fever does not spread to other local government areas and neighbouring states.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions