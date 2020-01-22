Lassa fever kills 19 in Kano, Ondo

At least 19 persons have died in fresh Lassa fever outbreaks in Kano and Ondo States in the last few weeks, officials said.

Three people have been killed in Kano, while 16 had died from the disease in Ondo.

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who confirmed the development to journalists at a press briefing on Wednesday, said 292 others have been placed on a watch list by the government.

The commissioner said two of the suspected cases submitted to the laboratory for confirmation had tested positive for the disease.

According to him, the index case was that of a 28 years old pregnant woman from Gwale local government area who became sick two weeks after the death of her mother, but later died on January 1.

He told journalists the index case was managed by several health care professionals.

Tsanyawa said: “Posing more risks to the state at large, more than 292 contacts have so far been listed and are currently being followed up as stated in the management guidelines for the disease.

In Ondo, the State Chief Epidemiologist, Dr. Steven Fagbemi, told journalists at a meeting between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and stakeholders from Ondo North and Central senatorial districts of the state on Tuesday that 84 cases have been reported in the state since January 1.

