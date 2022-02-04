Lassa fever kills 40 in Nigeria

Lassa fever killed 40 people in Nigeria in the last four weeks of 2021, the country’s Centre for Disease Control said on Friday.

In its Lassa fever situational report for week four, the NCDC said 42 new cases and six new deaths were recorded for the week. The new cases were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Enugu and Delta States.

The centre disclosed that the number of deaths recorded from the first to last week of December 2021 was 40, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.0 percent.

READ ALSO: LASSA FEVER: NCDC records 96 cases, 11 deaths

The fever has been reported in 14 states and 43 local government areas in the country.

According to the report, Ondo State topped the list with 30 percent of all confirmed cases followed by Edo with and Bauchi with 27 percent and 25 percent respectively.

The NCDC said 229 suspected cases were reported in the week under review, adding that the worst-hit were people between ages 21 and 30 years.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now