Lassa fever kills medical doctor in Nasarawa

A medical doctor in Nasarawa State, Ahmed Isaiah, has died from Lassa fever.

Isaiah died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on December 31 last year.

The chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Peter Attah, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said: “As an association, we got information when he was already dead, but from our investigation, the sickness started like fever, but he kept working even when he was on treatment.

“While on call on December 24, 2022, he collapsed at the theatre while carrying out surgery on a patient and his family had to rush him to the National Hospital, Abuja.

“Unfortunately, we lost him.

“A post-mortem examination confirmed that he died of Lassa fever.”

