Lassa fever kills one in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, said on Monday one person has died of Lassa fever in the state.

She, however, said the victim has been buried.

The commissioner, who addressed a press conference in Kaduna, said the state now has 11 suspected cases of Lassa fever.

According to her, 38 suspects were on follow-up contact while necessary steps are being taken to avert further spread of the disease in the state.

Mohammed-Baloni advised that suspected cases in various health facilities should be withdrawn from Ribavirin, an antiviral medication used to treat RSV infection, hepatitis C and some viral hemorrhagic fevers.

READ ALSO: LASSA FEVER: Adamawa confirms 4 suspected cases, patient escapes from OAUTH

The commissioner said the state Ministry of Health had supplied infectious diseases control centre with the necessary commodities and health personnel are ready to manage any cases that may arise.

She said: “The epidemiology unit is monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases.”

Join the conversation

Opinions