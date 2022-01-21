LASSA FEVER: NCDC records 96 cases, 11 deaths

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 48 new cases and 11 deaths, according to its week two update of the centre’s Lassa fever situation report.

Cumulatively for week 1 and 2, the centre has recorded 96 cases across 27 local government areas in 11 states.

The states with confirmed cases in week one and two are Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Benue, Kogi, Oyo, Taraba, Plateau. Cross River, Kaduna, and Ebonyi states.

It was also stated that the death toll had risen to 11 “with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 11.5% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (17.4%).”

“Of all confirmed cases, 74% are from Edo (31%), Bauchi (22%) and Ondo (21%) states.”

The centre further reported that three health workers were affected from Edo state in week two. This is an increase compared to week 1 where one health worker was affected.

While noting that “national Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral technical Working Group (TWG) would continue to coordinate response activities at all levels. The centre enjoins Nigerians to report any symptoms to the nearest healthcare facility.

The symptoms, according to NCDC include vomiting, cough, general muscle pain, and diarrhea.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

