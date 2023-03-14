Lassa fever: Nigeria confirms 109 dead in 22 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said on Tuesday 109 persons died from Lassa fever across the country in January.

In a statement posted on its official website, the agency said the fatalities were recorded in 89 local government areas covering 22 states in the country.

The affected states are – Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, Ebonyi, Kano, Benue, Niger, FCT, Cross River, Adamawa, Gombe, Delta, Bayelsa, Kogi, Nasarawa, Oyo, Plateau, Enugu, Imo, Anambra and Jigawa.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

The symptoms of Lassa fever start with general weakness, and malaise followed by headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, and abdominal pain.

NCDC revealed that the country recorded 676 cases of Lassa fever in nine weeks.

The statement read: “Between February 27 and March 5, 40 cases and five deaths were recorded in five states and 16 LGAs.

“The states were Ondo (11), Edo (16), Bauchi (5), Taraba (5) and Ebonyi (3).

“Fatalities – Ondo (2), Ebonyi (2), and Bauchi (1).

“72 percent of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria were reported from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi, and 28 percent from two states.

“Out of the 72 percent, we have the following – Ondo (33), Edo (29), and Bauchi (10).

“The number of suspected cases increased compared to the same period reporter in 2022. One new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week nine.”

