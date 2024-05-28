Lassa fever: Nigeria confirms 14 cases, one death in 3 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has confirmed 14 new Lassa fever cases with one death in three states.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

He added that the cases were recorded in Bauchi, Edo, and Ondo States.

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus which is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with the rodent carrier’s urine or faeces.

The disease is endemic in Nigeria with sporadic outbreaks occurring primarily during the dry season.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

READ ALSO: Lassa fever spreads to 16 states, claims 20 lives, says NCDC

Idris said the cases were recorded between May 6 and May 12 this year, adding that people between the ages of 31 to 40, were predominantly affected by the disease.

He added that 28 out of the 36 states have recorded at least one confirmed case spread across 125 local government areas in 2024.

The NCDC chief said: “64 percent of all the confirmed cases were from the three states of Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi while 36 percent was reported from 25 states.

“Of the 64 percent of these confirmed cases, Ondo accounted for 25 percent, Edo 22 percent, and Bauchi 17 percent.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now