Lassa fever: Nigeria confirms 3 fresh deaths, 869 cases in 26 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three fresh deaths from Lassa fever in the country.

In its week 14 Lassa fever situation report released on Wednesday in Abuja, the agency also confirmed 869 cases from 26 states and 101 local government areas in Nigeria.

The cases, according to NCDC, were recorded from January 1 to April 9 this year.

A total of 4,555 suspected cases were also recorded during the period.

The three new deaths brought the number of fatalities caused by Lassa fever from 148 to 151 in the country.

The agency added that the disease case-fatality ratio stood at 17.4 percent.

The report read: “71 percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 29 percent were reported from three states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

“Of the 71 percent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 32 percent, Edo 28 percent, and Bauchi 11 percent.

“The number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.”

