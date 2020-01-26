LASSA FEVER: Nigerian govt reveals plans, as disease kills 29, infects 195 others

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has given an update on the number of lives lost and those infected following the outbreak of Lassa Fever plague across Nigeria.

The NCDC gave the update on Saturday after announcing that it had activated a National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate response activities on Lassa Fever in the affected areas.

According to the NCDC in a statement by its Director General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, as at 24th of January, 195 confirmed cases and 29 deaths had been reported in 11 states.

Dr Ihekweazu also added that of the confirmed cases, 89% are from Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi States.

He said; “Over the last three weeks, NCDC has deployed Rapid Response Teams to support five of the affected states”, the agency said.

“The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire led a high-level delegation to Kano State on the 25th of January 2020, following the deaths of two health workers infected with Lassa fever.

“In addition, NCDC has rapidly increased risk communications and community engagement activities to ensure that Nigerians are aware of the risks of Lassa fever and measures to protect themselves.

“There has been a decline in the case fatality rate of reported Lassa fever cases from 23.4% in 2019 to 14.8% this year. NCDC continues to support treatment centres across states in the country to effectively manage Lassa fever cases.

“In addition, five laboratories in Nigeria have the capacity to diagnose Lassa fever in Nigeria. These laboratories are critical to reducing turnaround time between identifying a suspected case and confirmation.

“NCDC and the three main treatment centres in the country – Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre Owo and Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakalilki – are set to commence Lassa fever epidemiological studies that will provide data to guide research and response activities.”

