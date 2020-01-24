Lassa Fever spreads to Borno, one killed, 3 hospitalized

The first case of Lassa fever death has been recorded in Borno state after recent cases in Kano, Ondo and Ebonyi states.

Dr Salisu Kwaya-Bura, the Borno Commissioner for Health, confirmed the death of one person, and suspected cases of three persons to journalists at a news conference on Thursday.

The cases were detected at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

As part of measures to manage the situation there was a temporary closure of the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.

According to Kwaya-Bura, three other suspected cases are still under investigation and can only be confirmed as Lassa fever when the results come back

The government, reacting to the development has advised people of the state not to panic but imbibe hygienic and preventive practices that would deny carrier rodents a breeding ground and consequently, curtail further spread of the virus.

