Last Last: How Burna Boy transformed heartbreak into a Grammy-worthy anthem

In 2023, self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ogulu will be looking to bag two awards at the 65th Grammy award edition.

The singer appeared in two Grammy award nomination categories in the list that was published recently by the top-tier music academy.

Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for his ‘Last Last’ single alongside; Arooj Aftab and Anoushka, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

He was also nominated for Best Global Music Album alongside Beninese-American music icon Angelique Kidjo and others.

This is the third time Burna Boy will be nominated for the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category at the Grammys.

Burna Boy and Wizkid won their first-ever Grammy Awards in 2021 becoming Nigeria’s second and third Grammy winners after Sikiru Adepoju.

What Makes ‘Last Last’ So Special?

In May 2022, Burna Boy released a single titled, ‘Last Last’; it became an instant hit due to the relatability and conceptual framework of the song.

The single off his seventh studio album, Love, Damini saw Burna, a man amassed in virility, talk about his pain and the heartbreak that he seemingly suffered in a relationship.

He was in a much-publicized relationship with British singer, Stefflon Don. They made the relationship known to the public in 2019. However, they went their separate ways in the concluding part of 2020.

It is also important to note that the track heavily samples American singer Toni Braxton’s 2000 hit, “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” throughout.

Burna, turned his heartbreak around to create a hit song that has reverberated not only around Nigeria and the African continent, but also resounded among a global audience.

Another Nigerian who would be looking to claim the prestigious Grammy award to her name is Tems.

The songstress was nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category as a featured artiste on American rapper Future’s single ‘Wait For U’ and Best Rap Song for the same single.

Tems’ collaboration with wizkid in their hit, ‘Essence’ earned her a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category, making her the first Nigerian female singer to bag a Grammy nomination.

