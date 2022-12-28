Last-minute Mbappe penalty rescues PSG as Neymar sent off

A 94th-minute penalty by Kylian Mbappe helped rescue victory for Paris St-Germain against Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.

It was Mbappe’s first game since losing the World Cup final with France to Argentina Qatar.

Lionel Messi is yet to return to the team since his triumph with Argentina at the World Cup, but Neymar was in action and was sent off after two yellow cards in two minutes.

Read Also: Mbappe double helps France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarterfinals

Marquinhos had opened the scoring for the hosts before scoring an own goal in the second half to put both sides level into the dying minutes.

But Mbappe saved the three points as he netted his late penalty.

The result sees PSG remain top of the table and extend their advantage over second-place Lens to eight points while Strasbourg are three adrift of safety.

In the other Ligue 1 games played on Wednesday night, Lyon defeated Brest 4-2, Lille thrashed Clermont 2-0, Monaco beat Auxerre 3-2, Nantes played a goalless draw with Troyes while Ajaccio pipped Angers 1-0.

