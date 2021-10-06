Last season ‘difficult’ for Osimhen, he can top Serie A goal chart this term -Aina

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina has backed his compatriot Victor Osimhen to shine in the Italian Serie A this season.

Aina, who plies his trade at Torino in the Italian topflight, is of the opinion that Osimhen can score many goals for Napoli to enable him clinch the top scorer award.

And Aina, who admitted that Osimhen had a poor first season at Napoli, is optimising that the 22-year-old sriker would overcome his struggles and be more effective this time.

”I think he can do very well, the first season was stop and start for him, difficult, the whole COVID thing,” Aina told Brila FM.

“But I think this season as you can see he has come into his stride and I think he can do very well in the league and can challenge for that top goal scorer of the season.”

Both players will be representing Nigeria at the coming World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic (CAR), as they are part of the players already in camp.

The Super Eagles will be taking on their opponents on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Sulere for the matchday three clash of the qualifiers, before traveling to Douala, Cameroon, for the reverse fixture.

The Eagles are at the summit of Group C on six points after winning their opening two games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

