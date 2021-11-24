Last surviving woman from the 1800s dies at the age of 124

Francisca Susano, a Philippines woman who was reportedly born in 1897 has died at the age of 124.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Susano who is fondly called Lola Iska died in her home on Monday, November 22.

She was reportedly 124 years old, making her the oldest person ever.

The local government in her hometown of Kabankalan, in Negros Occidental, confirmed the news on social media.

On Facebook, the City Government of Kabankalan said: “It is with sadness in our heart when we received the news that our beloved Lola Francisca Susano passed away early this Monday evening November 22.

“Lola Iska is considered the oldest person in Negros Occidental and the Philippines.

“Mayor Pedro Zayco, Vice Mayor Raul Rivera and all city officials, as well as all the people of Kabankalan City, condoles and prays with the family of Lola Iska in their period of bereavement.

“Lola Iska will always remain as our inspiration and pride.”

