LAST TWO FOR WTO TOP JOB: Okonjo-Iweala thanks Buhari, Nigerians for support

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, has reacted to her emergence as one of the two last candidates for the position of a Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for supporting her candidacy for the WTO job.

In a tweet, on Thursday, Okonjo-Iweala wrote: “Happy to be in the final round of the @wto DG campaign. Thanks, WTO members for your continued support of my candidacy. I could not have made it without the prayers and support of all Nigerians and friends around the world. Thank you @MBuhari and all my friends. Aluta continua!”

Earlier, the General Council Chairman, David Walker of New Zealand and other WTO members had disclosed that they had selected two candidates for the final round.

The candidates are; Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee.

According to Walker, “the two candidates secured the broadest and deepest support from the membership and they are of outstanding qualifications.

“On behalf of the entire membership, I would like to express deep gratitude for their participation in this selection process. It was clear that members consider them individuals of outstanding qualifications. I am sure you will all agree with us that in participating in the selection process, the candidates have all made a significant contribution to the standing and image of the WTO,” he said.

