LASTMA impounds 1,233 vehicles in Lagos

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye, said on Saturday the agency impounded 1,233 vehicles between May 4 and May 31 for various traffic offences.

Oduyoye, who disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Lagos, said 796 private vehicles and 437 commercial vehicles were impounded during the period.

He added that LASTMA impounded the vehicles from its 43 zones and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Lane Enforcement Unit.

According to him, the agency personnel also towed 81 vehicles which broke down on the roads.

He said: “LASTMA is committed to bringing sanity to our roads after the lockdown ease.

READ ALSO: We have started releasing impounded vehicles —LASTMA

“We know that people would troop out enmass after lockdown ease and we strategized to ensure a free flow of traffic.

“The summary of inventory activities for May shows that 1,233 vehicles were impounded for disregard to traffic rules and regulations, and 81 vehicles that broke down were towed by LASTMA to keep traffic flowing.

“We will continue to educate motorists and enforce traffic laws.

”We will continue to clamp down on a situation where some people disobey traffic laws without considering other road users.”

The LASTMA chief told journalists that 91 vehicles were apprehended for flouting regulations on the BRT corridor within the month.

Join the conversation

Opinions