LASTMA issues travel advisory ahead of APC’s Lagos campaign rally

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a travel advisory in a bid to ensure free vehicular movement during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential mega campaign rally slated for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in Lagos for the campaign rally, the last before Saturday’s presidential election.

The LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, in the statement, said the campaigners making their way to the venue would include the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, party chieftains, and supporters.

Oreagba added that the APC leaders would travel from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland and Ikorodu Road before arriving at the stadium.

The statement read: “In order to reduce inconvenience, and travel time, and ensure the safety and security of all road users, adequate security and law enforcement personnel will be deployed along the entire dedicated routes to the stadium and alternative roads.

“So, we humbly seek the support and cooperation of all road users, and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

