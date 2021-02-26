LASTMA officials to wear body cameras on duty | Ripples Nigeria

The General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Olajide Oduyoye has stated that the agency will incorporate the usage of body cameras as part of measures to ensure offenders are apprehended with solid evidence.

Olajide made this disclosure during a guest appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to the LASTMA GM, Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu is working towards helping the agency acquire the necessary technologies to checkmate traffic offence within the metropolis.

“This year, we are definitely hoping to start in the next few weeks what you will say are non-approachable offence dealings. That means we are going to be having body cameras on officers to capture incidences because things happen so fast and you can’t really say let me get my camera.

“But if you have your body camera on that is recording, then, you can capture all sorts of different things that you can use against offenders,” Oduyoye said.

He also disclosed that some persons who violate rules often remove traffic signs to deliberately disobey road laws.

“Those who willfully disobey traffic signs go in the middle of the night to remove those signs. When they are caught, they will say that there were no signs.

“They go and remove the signs to prove they aren’t aware of the signs. This happens all the time,” Oduyoye stated.

In response to the incident whereby a Sports Utility Vehicle knocked a police officer into a canal, the LASTMA GM revealed that the driver, Sunday Okodo, has been charged to court with two counts of attempted murder and traffic violation.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Okodo was caught on video driving against traffic and tipping a policeman over a bridge along the International Airport Road, in an attempt to flee when accosted by security operatives.

Oduyoye said the police inspector identified as David Zapaina, who was thrown over the bridge, has been discharged from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“He is alive and he has been discharged from the hospital but it is more like he needs to seek more local intervention to reset his bones,” the LASTMA boss noted.

He cautioned road users in Lagos to obey traffic laws and accept the consequences of their actions if they are apprehended for flouting the rules of the road.

