The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) operatives on Tuesday rescued 13 accident victims, including a driver, along the Otedola Bridge in the state.

The LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, confirmed this in a statement signed by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Taofiq Adebayo.

He said the driver and 12 passengers were trapped inside a commercial bus with registration number KJA 364 YA which ran into a petrol tanker along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The LASTMA chief said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus had a brake failure and ran into a trailer while on motion by Secretariat before Oando Filling Station inward Otedola Bridge.

“One of the accident victims died instantly while others were handed over to medical personnel (Emergency Response) who came to the accident scene by LASTMA officials.”

He warned motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers to always ensure that their vehicles were road worthy before embarking on trips within or outside the state.LASTMA rescues 13 accident victims in Lagos.

