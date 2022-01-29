Entertainment
LASU advises Bella Shmurda to return to class and earn degree
The Lagos State University (LASU) has urged Nigerian recording artiste, Bella Shmurda real name Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed to complete his education.
The singer who recently turned 25 revealed on social media that he is fascinated that he made the decision to drop out of school to pursue a career in music.
Shmurda tweeted;
“I now worth over half a billion streams (550millions streams to be precise). I still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carryovers and am stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing.”
Reacting to his tweet, the institution rated as the best state-owned university in Nigeria said it was happy it played a part in Bella Shmurda’s story.
The school, however, urged him to return to the classroom to complete his degree programme.
LASU tweeted:
“Happy [email protected] Glad you have come this far pursuing your dream. Also glad @LASUOfficial played a part in your beautiful story because Univ. dont make people rich, only incubate them to find and achieve purpose. BTW, please come back to class and earn your degree.”
