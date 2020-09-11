LASU announces resumption dates for final year students, others

The management of the Lagos State University, Ojo, on Friday announced the dates for resumption of academic activities for students in final year and other categories.

In a statement issued by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press, and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, the management said final year undergraduate and postgraduate students would resume on September 14 while other levels would return to campus on November 9.

According to him, the final year undergraduate students would have their lecture hours from 9: 00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., from Monday to Friday while postgraduate students would have their lectures only at weekends.

The statement read: “200 to 500 level students will commence academic activities on Monday, 9th November 2020 while lectures for newly admitted students (100 levels) will commence on Monday 11th January 2021. Sandwich Degree Programme, Part-Time in Epe Campus, and Diploma students will commence lectures on Friday, 13th November 2020 and their lectures would hold only on weekends.”

Adekoya said the university Senate decided to commence normal academic activities in compliance with the directive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on resumption of academic activities in the state’s tertiary institutions.

