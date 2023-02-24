LASU bows to pressure, suspends second semester exams for elections

The Lagos State University (LASU) has eventually taken the decision to suspend its ongoing second-semester examinations amid the 2023 general elections.

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, had earlier this month ordered Vice-Chancellors of varsities across the country to suspend academic activities from February 22 to March 14.

The Minister said the directive was to allow students exercise their constitutional franchise during the forthcoming elections.

Universities in the country had since complied with the directive and announced temporary closure of academic activities.

However, the Senate of Lagos State University at an emergency meeting held on February 13 said the institution would go ahead with its second-semester examination as scheduled.

This had generated intense backlash as several students of the institution slammed the decision.

READ ALSO:LASU staff dies trying to withdraw cash in bank

But the Senate in a statement on Thursday made a u-turn and asked students to vacate the campus until March 14 in compliance with the minister’s earlier directive.

The Senate said the review of its earlier decision was due to prevailing circumstances including the scarcity of cash in the country.

The statement reads: “Senate reviewed its decision on the earlier directives of the Federal Government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) on closure of all Universities and Inter University Centres in view of the prevailing circumstances and the non-availability of new Naira notes in different parts of the country and directed that students should vacate the campus effective Thursday, 23rd February 2023 and to resume on Tuesday, 14th March 2023.

“Senate further directed that other activities of the University should continue to run with particular reference to: Provision of skeletal services by staff members from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and other essential services by the University; and students who have registered for their permanent voters’ cards (PVC) in the University should be allowed to stay on the Campus to exercise their franchise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now