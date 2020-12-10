LASU increases fresh students’ tuition fee by 168%

Lagos State University (LASU) has increased the tuition fee for new students of the institution by 168 percent effective from this academic session.

In a circular titled: “2020/2021 online admission screening exercises (100-level – both regular without comprehensive entrepreneurship training and regular with comprehensive entrepreneurship training – and direct entry candidates,” and made public on Thursday, the university management said the new students would pay N67,048.50 per session.

Before the new development, fresh students in LASU paid N25,000 per session.

The circular read: “Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the Lagos State University (LASU) 2020/2021 Admission Screening Exercise – Regular Student without Comprehensive Entrepreneurship Training – for Candidates seeking admission via UTME (100- level) and Direct Entry (200-level).

“This online screening exercise is a mandatory requirement for entry into Lagos State University (LASU). The Tuition Fees for the Regular Student without Comprehensive Entrepreneurship N67,048.50 only per session.”

The university’s spokesperson, Adekoya Ademola, also confirmed the development to journalists.

He, however, said returning students are not affected by the increment.

Ademola said: “The increment in LASU has nothing to do with the satellites. They will continue to pay their N25,000 till they graduate. But the incoming students are the ones that will pay the N67,048.50.

“It has been approved by the Governing Council of the university and the Lagos State Government has also keyed into it.

“We need to get some funds to run the university. The increment (168 percent) has been marginal. It is not exorbitant. Some parents and even the state government have commended the university for not increasing the fees to an amount they cannot afford.”

