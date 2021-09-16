LASU names Professor Olatunji-Bello as 9th VC

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday morning announced the appointment of Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as its ninth substantive Vice Chancellor.

Olatunji-Bello, a Professor of Physiology, had served as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution before her promotion.

It would be recalled that LASU witnessed some crises during the tenure of Olarewaju Fagbohun, the institution’s eighth VC, whose tenure expired on January 11.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor, had in January cancelled a previous appointment procedure, in response to petitions.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly probes delay in appointment of LASU VC

A few months later, the governor inaugurated a 13-member governing council for LASU following the report of a special panel constituted to resolve the crisis that marred the process for the appointment of the varsity’s 9th vice-chancellor.

But on Thursday morning Olatunji-Bello was named as LASU’s ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor.

She is married to Tunji Bello, a journalist and lawyer, and the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, and the former Secretary to Lagos State Government and they are blessed with 3 children.

Join the conversation

Opinions