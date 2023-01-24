LASU outlines dress code for students

The Lagos State University (LASU), has placed a ban on indecent dressing by students on its campuses, while instructing lecturers to stop students dressed indecently from attending classes.

The instruction was given via a circular issued by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello,

who noted that the “students had continuously disregarded the institution’s rules and regulations on dress code.”

The VC also called on all provosts, deans, heads of departments, and faculty officers to ensure students dress decently within their various colleges, schools, and faculties.

The dress code, according to the circular, said students should refrain from “wearing transparent dresses, mini and skimpy dresses, and other clothes revealing sensitive parts of the body.”

READ ALSO:Sanwo-Olu reinstates suspended LASU registrar

“Students are also prohibited from wearing tattered and dirty jeans with holes or obscene subliminal messages; wearing shirts without buttons; improperly buttoned; rolling of sleeves or flying collars and wearing of face caps or complete covering of face with very dark glasses,” it said.

“Wearing of tight-fitting apparels; wearing clothes that reveal sensitive parts of the body; wearing shirts and tops with obscene, obnoxious or seductive inscription; wearing face caps or complete covering of the face (very dark glasses), wearing “baggy, saggy or ass level clothes and any other form of indecent trousers and piercing of body and tattooing.

“Male students are barred from wearing earrings and necklaces, including plaiting, weaving, or bonding of hair.

“Female students are barred from keeping lousy, unkempt, extremely bogus hair or colored artificial hair, brightly tinted hair/eyelashes/brown, fixing of long eyelashes, nails, and artificial dreadlock,” the circular said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now