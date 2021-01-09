LASU Senate to meet on vice-chancellor’s appointment Monday

The Senate of the Lagos State University (LASU) will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss modalities for the appointment of a new vice-chancellor for the institution.

The Principal Assistant Registrar, LASU, Mr. K.O. Okugbesan, who announced this in a circular titled: “Invitation to attend an emergency Senate meeting,” said the meeting would begin at 10:00 a.m. inside the university’s Senate Chamber.

He directed members of the LASU Senate to put on their facemask as part of the COVID-19 safety protocol.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Friday cancelled the ongoing process on the appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor for the university.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akoshile, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “ Sanwo-Olu cancels ongoing appointment of LASU VC, orders fresh process,” said Sanwo-Olu also directed the Senate to immediately commence a fresh selection process for the position.

The statement read: “Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process for the Vice-Chancellor by LASU Governing Council.

“After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process.”

