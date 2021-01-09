LASU Senate to meet on vice-chancellor’s appointment Monday

Latest Metro

January 9, 2021
LASU Gate
The Senate of the Lagos State University (LASU) will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss modalities for the appointment of a new vice-chancellor for the institution.

The Principal Assistant Registrar, LASU, Mr. K.O. Okugbesan, who announced this in a circular titled: “Invitation to attend an emergency Senate meeting,” said the meeting would begin at 10:00 a.m. inside the university’s Senate Chamber.

He directed members of the LASU Senate to put on their facemask as part of the COVID-19 safety protocol.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Friday cancelled the ongoing process on the appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor for the university.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akoshile, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “ Sanwo-Olu cancels ongoing appointment of LASU VC, orders fresh process,” said Sanwo-Olu also directed the Senate to immediately commence a fresh selection process for the position.

The statement read: “Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process for the Vice-Chancellor by LASU Governing Council.

“After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process.”

