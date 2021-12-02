LASU students to participate in Peace Walk

Students of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday declared their readiness to participate in the proposed peace walk being organised by the state government to calm the tension generated by the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in October last year.

Sanwo-Olu had a few days ago invited some personalities and the youths of the state to join him and members of the state executive council in a peace walk for harmony in the state.

However, some of the invited persons including Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti, Folarin Falana (Falz), and Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni) turned down the governor’s invitation and demanded the implementation of the state judicial panel of inquiry recommendations on the Lekki shootings.

The LASU students announced their intention to participate in the peace walk when the governor commissioned the newly built students arcade at the university campus in Ojo.

Sanwo-Olu also donated two buses and other gadgets to the students union.

The President of the Student Union Government, Oladipupo Uthman Badmus, and Speaker of the Students Union Representatives, Mustapha Adejuwon, who led hundreds of students to welcome Sanwo-Olu described him as a

“youth-centric governor.”

