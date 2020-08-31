LASU students to resume in batches

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said on Monday students of the institution would resume in batches.

The vice-chancellor, who stated this when he appeared on the Eko 89.7 FM, said students on 400, 500 and 600 levels would resume school before other categories of students.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Saturday ordered tertiary institutions in the state to reopen for academic activities from September 14.

Fagbohun said: “A gradual phasing has been done for our students’ resumption. Students in 400 to 600 levels would resume for a duration of two months with an intensive lecture starting from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for those that reside off-campus.

“After the completion of 400 to 600 levels’ resumption, students in 200 and 300 levels are to resume for a two-month lecture before the commencement of their examinations.

“Resumption of the students in 200 and 300 levels is divided into different days of the week. On Mondays and Wednesdays, 300-level students would be on campus for lectures.

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays, 200-level students would be on campus. This is in order to maintain social distancing and to protect the lives of the students of Lagos State University and the staff.

“In line with the NCDC requirement for medical facilities, LASU has a COVID-19 team to keep the university on toes in ensuring compliance.

“Isolation places have been provided in the university. With the prepared roadmap, LASU is prepared to accommodate students and visitors.”

