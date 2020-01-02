LASUCOM gets new Provost

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, has approved the appointment of Prof. Abiodun Adewuya as the Acting Provost of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

Adewuya, who is a professor of Mental Health, replaced Prof. Anthonia Ogbera as LASUCOM chief.

The Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations at LASU, Mr. Ademola Adekoya confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

READ ALSO: NEW YEAR DAY: 17 injured in Ogun auto crashes —FRSC

The LASU vice-chancellor thanked the former provost for her leadership and selfless service during her tenure as acting provost of the college.

He praised Prof. Oghera for the laudable achievements and developmental strides recorded by the college during her tenure and charged the new acting provost to continue from where she stopped.

Join the conversation

Opinions