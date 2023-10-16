LASUTH confirms death of conjoined twins

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Monday confirmed the death of a set of conjoined twins delivered by doctors at the facility last week.

The LASUTH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, who confirmed the news to journalists in Lagos, however, said the twins’ mother was doing well.

The hospital’s management had announced that the twins were delivered on October 5 at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at an estimated gestational age of 33 weeks and six days.

The CMD said: “The nature of their joining was so complex. They are joined from up to down, which is so complex. Moreover, they must have reached a certain age before they are separated.

“The first twins had congenital heart issues that weren’t compatible with life. When you have abnormalities like that, there are usually other abnormalities in the body.

“She was the first that died on October 15.

“When it happened, we quickly moved to separate them by assembling a team of multispecialty experts from LASUTH and other hospitals.

“However, before we could intervene, the second twins died today (Monday).”

Fabamwo noted that the successful delivery of the twins was celebrated by the hospital being the first of such at the facility.

