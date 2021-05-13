Late Abacha's former Chief of Defence Staff, Dogonyaro, dies at 80 | Ripples Nigeria

News
Late Abacha’s former Chief of Defence Staff, Dogonyaro, dies at 80
The Chief of Defence Staff under the former military president of Nigeria, late General Sani Abacha, Lt-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro has died at the age of 80.
Dogonyaro’s first son confirmed the death of his father to journalists in Pankshin, Plateau State on Thursday.
According to him, Dogonyaro had been sick for some time until Wednesday, when he had a stroke and was rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for medical attention.
“Unfortunately, early this morning (Thursday), around 3.00am precisely, he breathed his last.
“His death comes as a rude shock to us as a family. We are going to miss his love and warm as a grandfather, father, brother, uncle and supporter,” the son said.
He said the family was trying to cope with the shock of the general’s demise and would discuss the funeral arrangements soon.
He described his father as a General who was so faithful and loyal to his nation, Nigeria.
“He was a general who had no bias mind as a detribalised Nigerian. He served this nation faithfully and identified with all Nigerians and Africa as a continent.
READ ALSO: FUND RAISING: After Dogonyaro, Lemo, DSS to quiz CAN president, others
“We and Nigerians are going to miss him having served humanity in this country and Africa as a whole, ” he added.
According to him, the corpse of the general has since been deposited at the JUTH mortuary.
Meanwhile, the late Dogonyaro, who was a soldier and an administrator, was a native of Taroh in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, and was born on September 12, 1940.
He was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in 1967.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Champions League final moved to Porto, 12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans can attend
European football governing body, UEFA has finally moved the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City to Porto in...
SportsBusiness: EPL agrees £4.7bn TV rollover deal; McGregor earns $180m to top athletes rich list
In this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the newly signed television rollover deal by...
Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat
Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation
Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...