Late Abacha's former Chief of Defence Staff, Dogonyaro, dies at 80 | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Staff under the former military president of Nigeria, late General Sani Abacha, Lt-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro has died at the age of 80.

Dogonyaro’s first son confirmed the death of his father to journalists in Pankshin, Plateau State on Thursday.

According to him, Dogonyaro had been sick for some time until Wednesday, when he had a stroke and was rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, early this morning (Thursday), around 3.00am precisely, he breathed his last.

“His death comes as a rude shock to us as a family. We are going to miss his love and warm as a grandfather, father, brother, uncle and supporter,” the son said.

He said the family was trying to cope with the shock of the general’s demise and would discuss the funeral arrangements soon.

He described his father as a General who was so faithful and loyal to his nation, Nigeria.

“He was a general who had no bias mind as a detribalised Nigerian. He served this nation faithfully and identified with all Nigerians and Africa as a continent.

“We and Nigerians are going to miss him having served humanity in this country and Africa as a whole, ” he added.

According to him, the corpse of the general has since been deposited at the JUTH mortuary.

Meanwhile, the late Dogonyaro, who was a soldier and an administrator, was a native of Taroh in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, and was born on September 12, 1940.

He was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in 1967.

By Victor Uzoho

