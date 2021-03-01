Late actor, Chadwick Boseman wins award for Best Drama Film Actor at Golden Globes | Ripples Nigeria

On Sunday night, the late Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom from director George C. Wolfe.

Chadwick Boseman died on the 29th of August, 2020. The American actor gave up the ghost after battling with Colon Cancer for several years.

Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf, giving the most emotional speech of the night.

The moment lit up Twitter as many continue to remember the actor, who was taken away too soon.

In tears, she said that Boseman would thank God, his parents, his ancestors for their guidance as well as Wolfe and his castmates Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown.

