Late APC chieftain, Razaq, died naturally not from cocid-19 —Wife

The wife of late APC chieftain, Lanre Razak, Mrs Jumoke Razak, stated on Monday that her husband died after a brief illness and not of COVID-19.

The late APC chieftain was a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC). He passed on last Saturday at 74.

“The public should desist from spreading the rumour of whether my husband died of COVID-19 or not, “she said.

“I am saying emphatically that my husband, Lanre Razak, did not die of COVID-19.

Mrs Razaq said that her husband was responding to treatment until she was called that he had passed on.

“I received a call from the hospital where my husband was treated that he gave up on Aug. 15.

“From God, we come and to Him, we shall all return. God, knows best,’’ she said.

She mentioned that her husband was admitted to the Redington hospital in Lagos and not isolation centre.

“Anybody can be sick and be treated fine while some will be sick and pass to eternity.

“Therefore, it is God’s time that He took my husband.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanat Firdaus,’’ she prayed.

