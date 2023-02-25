News
Late arrival of INEC officials marks slow start to election
Nigerians have taken to the microblogging site,Twitter to complain about the late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC} in today’s election.
This is despite repeated assurances by INEC that it was ready for today’s election.
A twitter user, @ErnestFc4, twitting from Suleja, Niger State, wrote: “We are yet to see inec officials here in iku south 2, suleja local government Niger state. It’s past 9am, while @adeolujumo, twitting from Ilorin, Kwara State, wrote “Voting is yet to commence here in ilorin kwara state as inec officials came to Galadima Village polling unit 004 very late.”
Another Twitter user, @MuyhyAdex, wrote: “INEC officials are yet to arrive Pegi Resettlement Site, KUJE as at 9:28am” while @ugyvishnay, tweeting from Abuja complained that “At Prince and Princess Est voting is yet to commence. No sign of INEC officials yet!”
READ ALSO:Police arrests party agents over alleged plot to hack INEC’s portal in Katsina
@BlessedOgochuku from Anambra state, wrote “Have been at my polling unite 7am. No INEC officials. Hmmm. Me I go nowhere. If una like make una come by 6pm. I de kamkpe. Una no fit deprive me this opportunity to take back my country. NEVER! Channels please help us call out INEC officials in Anambra State, Aguata II, Kinda”
Also tweeting in the same vein, @python_1111 from Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, wrote: “Inec officials have failed to arrive in all polling units in Amuwo Odofin Lagos. Inec will be declaring war in Lagos if they are used to disenfranchised voters in Lagos. People are already boiling. @inecnigeria be warned people are already boiling in Lagos.”
