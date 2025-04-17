Late drama as Man Utd win Lyon thriller to reach Europa semis, Spurs through

Manchester United put up a fantastic performance in extra time to beat Lyon at Old Trafford and reach the semifinal of the Europa League.

The Red Devils had been held to a 2-2 draw in France last week and also got held to another 2-2 draw tonight after 90 minutes.

Lyon forced the game into extra time after coming from two goals down to level. But it was Manchester United who won the clash 5-4 after extra time.

United scored twice in the final minute of extra time to complete a staggering comeback from 4-2 down against 10-man Lyon, scaling through to the semifinal with a 7-6 aggregate victory.

Ruben Amorim’s side now face a semi-final with Athletic Bilbao.

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur also reached the semifinal of the Europa League after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in the second leg of their last eight tie.

Dominic Solanke’s first-half penalty was enough to keep Spur’s season alive after a 1-1 first-leg scoreline, as they advance with a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

In the other Europa League ties, Athletic Bilbao advanced ahead of Rangers after a 2-0 win, while Bodo/Glimt defeated Lazio 3-2 on penalties after a 3-e aggregate draw after extra time.

In the Europa Conference League, Chelsea booked their semifinal spot despite a 2-1 home defeat. The Blues had beaten Legia Warsaw 3-0 from the first leg, hence they go through 4-2 on aggregate.

